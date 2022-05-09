Man accused of trafficking at Manchester hotel

May 9—A Manchester man is being held in lieu of $850,000 bond while facing human-trafficking and promoting prostitution charges involving allegations that he used drugs and violence to control prostitutes.

PROSTITUTION CASE

DEFENDANT: Lamar "Bless" Midgette, 44, whose address is listed in court records as the former Hawthorn Suites at 191 Spencer St. in Manchester.

CHARGES: Trafficking in persons; first-degree promoting prostitution; drug, gun, and probation-violation charges in other cases.

STATUS: Held on $850,000 bond, next due June 7 in Hartford Superior Court.

The man, Lamar "Bless" Midgette, 44, whose address is listed in court records as the former Hawthorn Suites at 191 Spencer St., also faces drug and gun charges in other cases, as well as a charge of violating probation conditions in a second-degree robbery case dating from 2018.

The Hawthorn Suites, where Midgette was living when he was first arrested at the end of September, has since been sold and is being redeveloped into apartments.

In the prostitution case, Midgette is charged with trafficking in persons, which carries up to 25 years in prison and first-degree promoting prostitution, which carries up to 20 years.

A 24-year-old woman who described herself as Midgette's "main girl" told police during a Sept. 30 search of his suite that she went to work for Midgette because she bought drugs from him, according to an affidavit by a member of the Eastern Connecticut Narcotics Task Force,

"Bless would pay for the rooms while I would work for him," police quoted the woman as saying. "Bless would front me drugs, so I would work to pay him back.

"Bless has put his hands on me before," she continued. "Bless has choked me before and thrown me on the floor.

"I have to tiptoe around him because I get scared," she told police. "If I wanted to leave him, I wouldn't be able to. I am mentally and physically tied to him, and he would not allow me to leave him."

The woman told police about 15 women worked for Midgette — five at the Days Inn in Vernon and 10 at the Hawthorn Suites in Manchester.

A second woman, now 31, told police that she bought fentanyl from Midgette and that he had women "work" out of his room. She said he took calls from men and arranged "dates" for them to meet prostitutes, explaining that Midgette allows this because the people involved buy drugs from him, according to police.

Police also quoted a hotel staff member as saying Midgette paid for his room and the rooms occupied by the two women, whom she described as his "main girls."

The staff member also told police she saw many women going in and out of Midgette's room.

The prostitution investigation grew out of a drug investigation focused on Midgette in which one or more confidential informants bought drugs four times in September, police say.

But online court records show Midgette is charged with selling drugs only twice in September before the Sept. 30 search of his room, which resulted in additional charges, including criminal possession of a firearm and violation of requirements for possession of large-capacity magazines.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.