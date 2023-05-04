Man accused of traveling from Illinois to Dayton to meet with 14-year-old girl

Man is facing charges after officers said he drove from Illinois to Dayton to meet with someone who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.

Brian Arflack, 54, is facing charges of importuning, a criminal sex offense involving the act of soliciting a minor to engage in sexual activity, and possessing criminal tools, according to jail records.

Arflack was “stopped in his tracks” by the Miami Valley Human Trafficking Task Force along with federal and state law enforcement, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

He remains in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail with his next day in court set for May 16.



