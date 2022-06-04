Man accused in triple shooting causing Amber Alert charged in additional murder

The man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend and her adult siblings, taking the son from the scene prompting an Amber alert — has now been charged in a separate murder case a month before — investigators report.

Terrell Lewis, 37 who pleaded not guilty Friday on three counts of second-degree murder, returned to the court Saturday morning charged with a March murder.

Lewis will be returning to court for his arrangement on June 27 on the new murder charge, while also currently being held without bond in a triple murder case.





