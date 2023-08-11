Man accused of trying to abduct child at RiverScape formally charged by county grand jury

A man who was chased off when a mother said he tried to take her 3-year-old daughter from a swing at RiverScape earlier this month now stands formally charged with attempted abduction, Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said Friday afternoon.

Christopher Ganesh McMahon, 32, of Dayton, is charged with one count of felony attempt to commit abduction, according to an indictment returned by a Montgomery County grand jury, Heck said in a statement.

Brittney Jenkins said a friend, Brandon, chased away a man identified as McMahon on the evening of Aug. 3 at the MetroPark on East Monument Avenue, according to evidence the prosecutor’s office presented to the grand jury.

The child was swinging on a swing when McMahon walked to her and tried to abduct her. He continued his attempt to take the child despite Brandon’s attempt to fend him off. The child, Brandon and her family members were able to get away and reported the incident to Five Rivers MetroParks rangers, according to the information MetroParks rangers gathered in their investigation that was presented to the grand jury.

“This case is an example of every parent and caregiver’s worst fear -- the taking of their child by a complete stranger,” Heck said in his statement. “Thankfully, in this case, the little girl’s family members were able to prevent the defendant from taking their child and protected her.”

McMahon, who Heck’s office said has been released from the county jail after having paid his $50,000 bond, is to be arraigned Aug. 15.