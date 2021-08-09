Man accused of trying to assault child, 6

Aug. 9—GLASTONBURY — A local man is facing charges that he tried to sexually assault a 6-year-old family member in June, police say.

John K. Vigil, 24, of 61 Madison Road is charged with attempted fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child under a provision of the law dealing with indecent intimate contact, police say. He was arrested Thursday and released on $35,000 bond for a Sept. 2 appearance in Manchester Superior Court.

Online court records show that Vigil is charged with conspiracy to commit fourth-degree sexual assault, rather than the attempt charge listed by police. But Lt. Corey Davis, the Police Department spokesman, said the conspiracy charge appears to be listed in error based on the information in the arrest-warrant affidavit. A conspiracy charge would require at least two people to have been involved.

Davis said the arrest warrant affidavit is quite lengthy, and he couldn't immediately provide further details on the incident.

Attempts to reach Vigil this morning were unsuccessful, and online court records don't list a lawyer for him.

