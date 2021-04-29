Man accused of trying to kill 9-year-old linked to mysterious Delphi murders, cops say

Mike Stunson
·2 min read

A man accused of kidnapping and abusing a 9-year-old girl in Indiana is now being linked to one of the state’s most mysterious murder investigations.

James Brian Chadwell “might” be connected to the 2017 Delphi murders of eighth-grade girls Abby Williams and Libby German, ABC News reported, citing the sheriff. The case has garnered national attention and has gone unsolved for four years.

“Our investigators are looking into him,” Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said of Chadwell, the Journal & Courier reported.

Chadwell was arrested last week in Lafayette — about 20 miles from Delphi — on attempted murder, kidnapping and various physical and sexual abuse charges, court records show.

According to an affidavit, a 9-year-old girl went missing April 19 in Lafayette. Chadwell is accused of luring the girl into his home under the ruse that she could pet his dogs.

Chadwell attacked the girl once she was inside, choking her and knocking her unconscious, according to the prosecutors.

The girl told police that he brought her to his basement and began to rape her when he was interrupted by officers knocking on his door, authorities say.

Chadwell answered the door and allowed officers into the home, where the girl was found in a basement that had been locked with a chain, according to prosecutors. The girl was “visibly distraught and crying, with her clothing on the floor beside her,” prosecutors say.

Chadwell was charged Monday with attempted murder, child molestation, kidnapping, criminal confinement resulting in serious bodily injury, battery and strangulation, court records show.

“Who do I speak with about a psychological evaluation?” Chadwell asked the judge at his Monday hearing, the Journal & Courier reported.

Delphi murders investigation

Police have not shared details as to how they may have connected Chadwell with the deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German.

Libby and Abby were hiking on a trail Feb. 13, 2017, when they went missing, according to the FBI. Their parents reported them missing after they did not arrive at their pick-up location.

A day later, volunteers in the search found their bodies in the woods east of Delphi in Carroll County, authorities say. The causes of their deaths were never disclosed.

The FBI released a voice recording and video of the suspect. He is heard saying, “Guys ... Down the hill” in the audio extracted from Libby’s phone, according to Indiana State Police.

Hundreds of individuals, including witnesses and suspects, have been interviewed during the four-year investigation, WRTV reported.

The girls’ deaths have been the subject of many documentaries and true crime podcasts as the search for answers continues.

Abby’s mother, Anna Williams, said on the 4-year anniversary of their deaths, “We will get answers. We will have to wait patiently for that,” WRTV reported.

‘Frustrated’ dad kills his crying baby — then goes to sleep, Pennsylvania official says

Mom shoots 10-year-old son and places body in car trunk, Kentucky cops say

Body of man missing for two years found wrapped in carpet, Missouri cops say

Recommended Stories

  • TREASURIES-Yields at two-week highs as Biden preps new spending, GDP data strong

    Biden proposed spending $1.8 trillion on education and childcare, which would be financed by raising the top marginal tax rate for the wealthiest Americans. “There’s certainly quite a bit of uncertainty about how much of it will be offset through tax increases ... and how much will rates have to rise to kind of pencil in this increase in supply,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.

  • Police respond to controversy over NC officer’s hand gesture in photo

    Police in Graham North Carolina say an officer’s hand gesture in a photo during a Black Lives Matter protest is not a symbol of white power.

  • 'Torso Killer' pleads guilty in cold-case murders

    A serial killer known as the “Torso Killer” admitted in a New Jersey court that he kidnapped and raped two teenage girls and murdered them in a hotel room in 1974, closing the mystery of the cold-case deaths. (April 27)

  • Court upholds conviction of officer in slaying of Black man

    A Florida police officer who gunned down a Black motorist whose car had broken down six years ago could legally be convicted of both manslaughter and attempted first-degree murder, a state appeals court ruled Wednesday. The Fourth District Court of Appeal rejected the contention by Nouman Raja's attorneys that his 2019 convictions and 25-year prison sentence for the shooting of Corey Jones should be overturned. Raja's attorneys had argued that since a defendant can't be convicted of both murder and manslaughter for killing one person, a guilty verdict for manslaughter and attempted murder should also be rejected.

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Privately Congratulated’ Prince William and Kate Middleton on 10th Anniversary

    Chris Jackson / Getty ImagesPrince Harry and Meghan Markle have “privately congratulated” William and Kate on their 10th wedding anniversary, a spokesperson for the California-based couple has told The Daily Beast.The two couples have had a strained relationship for several years now, and last month Harry and Meghan told Oprah Winfrey in a bombshell interview that they were subjected to racist questions by an unnamed member of the royal family about the likely skin color of their then-unborn child Archie.A Real Prince Harry and Prince William Reconciliation Has to Include Meghan MarkleThe interview also saw Meghan accuse Kate of making her cry in the run-up to the wedding. Meghan said that when she tried to enlist support to get press stories suggesting it was Meghan who made Kate cry corrected, Buckingham Palace refused to intervene to help her.Meghan, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child, a girl who they have said will be born this summer, did not travel to the U.K. with her husband for Prince Philip’s funeral. Meghan did send a handwritten note and a wreath.After the funeral, Harry and William were filmed walking side by side and talking; however, both sides have played down reports that Harry, William, and Charles spent several hours locked in conversation after the funeral or that this represented any sort of a breakthrough.The Mail claimed that Charles and William insisted on meeting with Harry together so that nobody’s words could be misconstrued afterward, and that the meeting happened on the grounds of Windsor Castle.Sources told The Daily Beast there was little expectation the trip would heal the rift.The visit marked the first time Harry has seen his family since making explosive allegations about royal racism during an interview with Oprah, in which he claimed his father and brother are “trapped in the system.”Optimists will read the gesture of congratulations on Harry and Meghan’s part as a significant olive branch between the two warring families, but others may well say that such an interpretation is grasping at straws. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Russia's increasing military flights around Alaska are 'a strain on our units,' top US commander says

    "While there is a strain on our units, I will tell you that they're managing it very, very effectively," Air Force Lt. Gen. David Krumm said.

  • Mike Lindell claimed he hadn't even read the notes on 'martial law' that he was carrying in a viral photo before a meeting with Trump: 'They weren't my papers'

    Lindell was photographed with notes before meeting Trump in the White House in January. "I had not even read it," he told Jimmy Kimmel on Wednesday.

  • The 26 biggest NFL Draft busts of the last 15 years

    These players were projected to develop into stars, but for one reason or another, each one fell short.

  • Murder suspect vanishes after removing tracker, robbing car dealership, Texas cops say

    He was charged with murder in the death of his wife and out on bond.

  • The Latest: Congo to return 1.3M AstraZeneca vaccine doses

    Africa’s top public health official says Congo wants to give back some 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses so they can be distributed to other African nations. Africa Centers for Disease Control Director John Nkengasong told reporters Thursday there is “a lot of vaccine hesitancy” in the vast country. Nkengasong said Congo is working with the COVAX project aimed at distributing doses to low- and middle-income nations to hand over its unused supplies.

  • Jimmy Kimmel’s Train-Wreck Interview With MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell

    ABCWell, it actually happened. The day America has been eagerly awaiting since Mike Lindell accepted Jimmy Kimmel’s invitation during his bizarro livestream event finally arrived on Wednesday, and there was the MyPillow CEO in the flesh sitting across from his supposed late-night nemesis.“Somehow a simple pillow salesman from Minnesota got to the bottom of the deepest conspiracy in the history of American politics,” Kimmel said at the top of his monologue. “It’s so crazy, it’s almost hard to believe.” With the real Lindell presumably watching backstage, the host was visited by his own personal MyPillow guy, comedian James Adomian, who limped on stage wearing a “Who Farted?” tank top and went into a racist panic when he spotted Guillermo seated offstage.The actual interview, which was preceded by an actual MyPillow commercial on the New York broadcast, began with a montage of Lindell’s most unhinged rants about what he still seems to believe was a stolen presidential election. When Kimmel asked his guest if he had been vaccinated, Lindell said no, which helps explain why they were not together in a pillow-filled bed as previously promised. “I meant for rabies,” Kimmel joked.Kimmel suggested that Lindell actually has a lot in common with Hunter Biden, given their shared history of addiction to crack cocaine, and asked him directly about the source of his “paranoia” and the fact that he has apparently been “in hiding” for several months.From Mike Lindell to Elon Musk, Who Deserves a Late-Night TV Platform?“That’s right, I’ve been working hard on this election and the machines,” Lindell said, vaguely. After they got some of his basic biography out of the way, Lindell admitted that he didn’t know anything about politics until he met Donald Trump in 2016.“Some would say you still don’t, Mike, to be honest,” Kimmel replied. Later, he told Lindell, “A lot of people didn’t want you to come on the show. Liberals and conservatives, everybody said, told me, don’t have you on the show, and they told you, don’t go on the show. But I think it’s important that we talk to each other.”Kimmel added, “I don’t think there’s any validity to any of this stuff that you’re saying. And I’ve studied you, I really have.” And while he finds a lot of it funny, the host said, “A lot of these ideas you espouse, I think you could potentially draw a line from those to the riot we had at the Capitol where people were killed and a lot of bad things.”Without skipping a beat, Lindell distanced himself from the riot and continued to rant against “the machines” and Dominion Voting Systems, which is currently suing him for more than $1 billion in damages for his baseless smear campaign. Then the two men started getting bogged down in a back-and-forth of allegations before Kimmel took a step back.“Do you ever think it's weird, objectively, looking at yourself, going, why is it that the only person in the country who has this evidence is a guy who sells pillows on cable?” Kimmel asked.Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Tucker Carlson’s ‘Child Abuse’ Anti-Mask RantLindell couldn’t quite answer that question, showing no signs of self-awareness and prompting Kimmel to express what seemed like genuine concern. “I worry about you,” he said. “I feel like you are maybe self-destructive, that you have lost everything repeatedly so many times in your life.”By the end of the interview, after Lindell denied urging Trump to impose “martial law if necessary” and claimed he never meant for his $50,000 donation to Lin Wood’s legal fund to help bail out Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, Adomian returned to challenge his doppelgänger to a pillow fight at the Minnesota State Fair.Ultimately, as could have been expected, Lindell emerged relatively unscathed, fully in on the joke, and laughing it up with the two comedians as Kimmel cut to commercial.For more, listen and subscribe to The Last Laugh podcast.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump says probe of his ex-attorney Giuliani 'very unfair'

    Federal prosecutors have been investigating Giuliani for nearly 1-1/2 years, including a 2019 grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters for his financial records as part of an inquiry into possible money laundering, wire fraud, campaign finance violations, making false statements and obstruction of justice, in addition to foreign agent allegations. Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, once led the Southern District of New York now investigating his Ukrainian business dealings while serving as Trump's attorney. "It’s very, very unfair," Trump, a Republican, told Fox Business Network in an telephone interview.

  • Jimmy Kimmel questions MyPillow guy Mike Lindell on voter-fraud claims, asks why he believes he ended up with 'evidence' of Chinese cyberattack

    Lindell and Kimmel previously traded barbs after Kimmel made several jokes on his late-night show about the MyPillow CEO's past addiction to crack.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Murder suspect vanishes after removing tracker, robbing car dealership, Texas cops say

    He was charged with murder in the death of his wife and out on bond.

  • For the first time in 7 years, you can see Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress up close thanks to Prince William and Prince Harry

    Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown, on loan from her sons, will be on display in Kensington Palace this summer as part of a 6-month exhibition.

  • Step Inside Miley Cyrus’s Beautifully Boisterous Los Angeles Home—Which Was Designed by Her Mom, Tish

    Alternately trippy and understated, the glamorous California property was created by Tish Cyrus and her design partner Mat Sanders

  • China says US increasing military activity directed at it

    Activity by U.S. military ships and surveillance planes directed at China has increased significantly under President Joe Biden's administration, a spokesperson for the Chinese Defense Ministry said Thursday. As an example, Wu Qian said the Navy destroyer USS Mustin recently conducted close-in observation of the Chinese aircraft carrier Liaoning and its battle group. Activity by U.S. military ships was up 20% and by planes 40% in Chinese-claimed areas since Biden took office in January over the same period last year, Wu said.

  • Murder suspect vanishes after removing tracker, robbing car dealership, Texas cops say

    He was charged with murder in the death of his wife and out on bond.

  • Pope's anti-corruption decree for Vatican limits gifts to 40 euros

    (Reuters) -Pope Francis issued a new decree on Thursday mandating full economic disclosure and controls for Vatican managers, including cardinals, and stipulating that no one can accept personal gifts worth more than 40 euros ($49). The decree followed another papal law last May in which Francis tightened rules for Vatican procurement contracts. The practice of gift-giving among Catholic clerics was the source of several scandals in the Church in recent years.