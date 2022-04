Apr. 23—GOSHEN — An Elkhart man charged with the attempted murder of his father has a new trial date after his release from psychiatric care.

Dominique Edwards, 27, faces one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of resisting law enforcement after his arrest in December 2020. Police believe he shot his father, Anthony Shaw, in the man's home on Nov. 20, 2020.