Man accused of trying to kill parents for being forced to move out, Tennessee cops say

A 33-year-old Tennessee man is accused of trying to murder his parents in retaliation for being forced to move out of their home, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

John Bond is also a suspect in the fatal stabbing of his 61-year-old uncle the same night, police said in a news release.

Joseph and Elaine Bond told police they “recently made their son (John Bond) move out and had changed the locks.”

He forced his way back into their home at 1:45 a.m. Saturday, March 26, police said, and “a violent struggle ensued.”

“Elaine Bond ran to a neighbor’s house for help after she was cut on the arm,” according to the release.

“Joseph Bond, 68, who sustained multiple wounds to his chest and both arms, retrieved a 22-caliber revolver and fired, striking his son,” police said. “John Bond continued to struggle with his father for control of the gun. Joseph Bond then managed to pin his son down until police arrived.”

It was during the struggle that John Bond reportedly revealed he had killed his uncle, Dwight Bond, police said.

Officers went to Dwight Bond’s apartment on 15th Avenue North and found a door forced open with Dwight Bond’s body inside, officials said.

Dwight Bond’s car was missing and John Bond was found with the keys, police said.

“John Bond was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was treated prior to booking. He refused to talk to detectives,” police said.

He is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Dwight Bond, police said, and two counts of attempted murder for the attack on his parents.

Elaine and Joseph Bond were treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators said John Bond had previously “threatened his parents at gunpoint at their Kings Lane residence” during a incident in 2016, resulting in a conviction of aggravated assault. His parents fled the home without being harmed.

