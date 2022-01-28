Man accused of trying to kill woman at Bloomington apartment complex

Bloomington police arrested a transient man Thursday afternoon and charged him with trying to kill a woman.

Travis Lavelle Holmes, 35, was booked into the Monroe County Jail at 1:04 p.m. after being arrested on a warrant charging him with attempted murder, gun possession by a serious violent felon and criminal recklessness. His bond is set at $250,000.

Jail records indicate police took Holmes into custody at a residence in the 1300 block of West 12th Street in the Crestmont public housing neighborhood.

He is charged with attempting to kill a 27-year-old woman on Jan. 19 at Arlington Park Apartments, a 120-unit complex off West 17th Street recently renamed The Reserve at Chandler's Glen.

Police were called there around 1 o'clock that morning in response to gunshots being fired. They reported finding a bullet hole in the bumper of a 39-year-old woman's car.

Charging information in the case states: "Travis Lavelle Holmes did, with the intent to kill (a 27-year-old woman) take a substantial step toward killing (her) by firing several bullets from a handgun at her person, which conduct constituted a substantial step toward the commission of said crime of murder."

No further details were available from police or the prosecutor's office Friday morning. An initial court hearing in the case was set for 1 p.m. Friday.

Monroe County Court records show Holmes was arrested on a charge of misdemeanor battery in December 2020; the charge was dismissed three months later. In January of 2020, he pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to a month in the Monroe County Jail.

He also was convicted in Chicago in 2013 of felony dealing in a controlled substance, the underlying felony in the current gun possession charge.

