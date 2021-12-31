Man accused of trying to kill woman in Windsor

Dec. 31—A Bristol man is being held in lieu of more than $1 million bond based primarily on a Nov. 12 incident in which there is evidence that he tried to shoot a woman in Windsor but failed because the stolen gun he was using jammed.

The man, Malik Shakur Tiggett, 27, told the woman in a text message that she was lucky the gun jammed, adding, "I really tried to kill you," according to a report by Windsor police Officer Denise Bracero.

While running from Tiggett early in the incident, the woman told police, she had heard a noise that sounded like a gun cocking, according to the officer. The woman said Tiggett yelled to her immediately afterward, "You're lucky it jammed. I was gonna shoot you right here," the officer reported.

But the officer also quoted Tiggett as saying after his arrest that he didn't have any weapons and never displayed a weapon.

While the woman was giving her statement to police, she said she had just received a text message from Tiggett telling her that if she didn't think she was going to die, she was stupid. She said he repeated the death threat in a subsequent text message, adding, "I promise u."

Tiggett is facing felony charges of attempted murder, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, violating a family violence protective order, and first-degree threatening, court records show. He is also facing a misdemeanor count of second-degree breach of peace in the incident, which was reported to police at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 12.

Tiggett is an inmate at the Hartford Correctional Center and is scheduled for a remote Hartford Superior Court hearing in the case Jan. 12, online records show. No defense lawyer is yet listed for him in court records.

Tiggett has a number of other criminal cases pending, including two in which he is charged with third-degree assaults in Windsor and a probation violation case based on his conviction in a 2013 third-degree robbery in West Hartford, online judicial records show.

In the Nov. 12 confrontation, Tiggett was angry that the woman had told him he couldn't see a child anymore, according to the woman's account to the police officer, who went on to recount the following:

The woman said Tiggett slapped her repeatedly early in the incident. She said she ran to neighbors' homes in an attempt to get help but that no one answered the door. She said she eventually escaped from Tiggett by running into her apartment and locking the door behind her before he got up the stairs.

After the woman reported the situation, police tracked Tiggett's whereabouts using cellphone "pings," and they eventually took him into custody in Rocky Hill, the officer reported.

Tiggett told Bracero in a phone call during the incident that the woman had wanted him to stay with her that night, the officer reported. When Tiggett said he couldn't stay, he told the officer, the woman said he wouldn't be able to see her anymore.

The child they were arguing over was missing during the incident. But Tiggett told police after his arrest that she was at his girlfriend's Bristol apartment, and Bristol police found her there, Bracero reported.

