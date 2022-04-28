Man accused of trying to lure child for sex

Apr. 28—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been accused of trying to lure a teenage girl into sexual activity.

Thomas James Dibona, 25, was arrested Wednesday night by the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office when he went to a public parking lot to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl he had communicated with online, a sheriff's office press release said.

In fact, the online conversation had been with someone with the Minor Defense Force, a private group based in Winston-Salem that seeks to target adults seeking children for sex. A member of that group provided the sheriff's office with the content of the conversations between Dibona and the person posing as a 14-year-old girl, the press release said. Investigators consulted with the local district attorney's office before going to the parking lot.

Dibona was charged with soliciting a child by computer to commit sexual acts. His bond was set at $10,000 secured.

More charges are expected, the press release said.