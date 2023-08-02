Man accused of trying to meet minor to have sex

Aug. 1—A Virginia man is accused of trying to meet a minor to have sex in Frederick County.

The man, Oleg Tatchin, 48, of Leesburg, was arrested after going to an arranged meeting at a park that turned out to be with a detective posing as a teenage girl, police said.

The Frederick County Sheriff's Office arrested Tatchin on Friday and charged him with 10 counts of sexual solicitation of a minor, according to a press release on Monday.

In an email to The Frederick News-Post on Tuesday, attorney Thomas A. Pavlinic, listed as Tatchin's attorney, wrote: "It is my custom not to comment on my pending cases."

Pavlinic's firm, Premier Defense Group, focuses entirely on defending people accused of sex crimes, according to its website.

The investigation was conducted through the sheriff's office's Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Section, sheriff's office spokesperson Todd Wivell wrote in a text message.

That section does undercover investigations related to minors being solicited online, according to the press release.

A Frederick County Sheriff's Office detective was doing an online investigation in late April, posing as a teenage girl, according to charging documents.

On May 23, Tatchin messaged the undercover detective, according to charging documents.

Tatchin, in the online messages, was informed about the age of the fake minor more than once, charging documents say.

The accounts that received the messages were completely run by the detective, Wivell wrote in a text message.

The fake minor, who was actually the detective, engaged Tatchin in conversation from late May to July 28, when he was arrested.

Tatchin repeatedly expressed anxiety about being sent to jail or being added to a sex offenders list in the messages, according to charging documents.

The definition of sexual solicitation of a minor includes requests to a minor through digital means, and when law enforcement personnel are posing as a minor, according to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Tatchin, in the conversations with the fake minor, solicited sexual acts more than once, according to charging documents.