Man accused of trying to rob Esther Price on Valentine’s Day criminally charged

A man accused of attempting to rob Esther Price on Valentine’s Day was criminally charged Monday.

Charles Pitts, 61, was indicted on one count of robbery, according to court documents.

On Valentine’s Day Dayton police were called to Esther Price on Wayne Avenue to reports of a man trying to rob the cashier.

In a 911 call obtained through a public records request, a woman told dispatchers that the man handed the woman at the register “a note demanding money.”

“The lady running the cash register screamed at him and said ‘You’re not gonna rob me,’” a second 911 caller told dispatchers.

The second caller said everyone in the store “was screaming at him” and got him to leave the store and run away without stealing any money or merchandise.

Pitts was arrested on Wayne Avenue around 20 minutes after the attempted robbery.

He is currently in the custody of the Montgomery County Jail on other charges and is set to be arraigned on April 20.



