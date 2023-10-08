Man accused of trying to run over Ga. deputies set off explosive device before chase, officials say

Authorities released more information regarding a man accused of attempting to run over Georgia deputies during a chase.

On Saturday, authorities confirmed that 51-year-old Alan Paul Heinze is facing charges after a crime spree in north Georgia that ultimately landed him in the hospital.

Habersham County sheriff officials said on Saturday at 11:04 a.m., crews received reports of a vehicle fire on Sutton Road in Demorest.

When crews arrived, they found a truck on fire at a detached shop.

After determining the fire was started by an explosive device, deputies secured the scene and moved all personnel off the property.

Authorities said the suspect, determined to be Heinze, fled the scene in a box truck.

Eventually, authorities said White County deputies tried to pull Heinze over on Hwy. 115 when they saw him driving the truck at a high speed and had furniture falling out of the back.

Heinze sped off and crashed into one patrol car but was able to keep going.

While on Helen Highway, authorities say Heinze tried running over a deputy. That’s when deputies fired at him and shot him in the arm.

Despite being shot, Heinze kept speeding away from deputies and Cleveland police.

Authorities were eventually able to crash the truck in the parking lot of Jack P. Nix Elementary School in Cleveland.

Heinze was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center for his injuries. He faces several charges, including aggravated assault on a police officer.

“They’re actually going to be taking the charges of arson in the second degree for the burning of the truck, which actually inevitably entailed where the suspect ended up coming up here in a box truck, caused the damage to the truck after doing all his nefarious crimes here,” Habersham County Sheriff’s Investigator George Cason said in regards to Heinze’s charges in Habersham County.

No deputies were injured.

It’s unclear if the box truck and its contents belonged to Heinze.

The GBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called to investigate the explosive device Heinze is accused of setting off.

