Man accused of trying to run over woman in Jasper County turns himself in

A Ridgeland man police have accused of trying to run over a woman with a car on Dec. 31 in Jasper County turned himself in Tuesday, officials say.

Antonio Roberson, 44, of Ridgeland was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, according to the Jasper County Detention Center jail log. Police were searching for Roberson for several weeks before he turned himself in, said Chief Deputy Jeff Crosby from the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 31, Roberson showed up at the home of the woman’s relative on Possum Corner Road while she was dropping off her 4-year-old, Crosby said. Roberson began yelling at the woman and her family. While the woman was trying to stop him, he said, she was hit with the vehicle.

Roberson allegedly backed up his car to try and hit her again, and the woman jumped into her car to avoid getting hit. He struck her open driver’s side door, bending it back toward the front tire.

Crosby said he did not know the relationship between Roberson and the woman.

As of Wednesday, no attorney had been identified for Roberson, and he was still in custody at the detention center.