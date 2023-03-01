Man accused of trying to sell tiger cub on social media indicted

A tiger cub was rescued by Phoenix police the evening of Jan. 23, 2023, after seeing its sale advertised on social media.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office announced Tuesday afternoon that the man who tried to sell a tiger cub via social media has been indicted.

Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested back in January, after police learned he was trying to find interested buyers for a tiger cub on social media. Once tipped, officers engaged with his social media profile, posing as a potential buyer, which ultimately led to his arrest.

On Feb. 7, Alcaraz was indicted by Maricopa County Grand Jurors in connection with the attempted sale.

“One of my priorities when taking office was prosecuting crimes against animals as they are some of the mostvulnerable in our community,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in the statement. “It is reassuring to know that after law enforcement intercepted, the tiger cub was removed from the home, taken to a safe place and is currently in good health.”

Alcaraz, 25, is now charged with one count of unlawful taking/handling/possession/sale of wildlife, a class six felony, under ARS 13-309D3.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Man who tried to sell tiger cub indicted, charged with felony