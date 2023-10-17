Man accused of trying to stab girlfriend during domestic assault released on own recognizance

Oct. 17—ROCHESTER — A 29-year-old Stewartville man is accused of attempting to stab the mother of his child during a domestic incident last week, according to charges filed Olmsted County District Court.

Quenton Robert Koloff appeared before Judge Pamela King on Oct. 13 for charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and domestic assault by strangulation, both felonies. He also faces a gross misdemeanor charge for a subsequent violation of domestic assault. Koloff was convicted of felony domestic assault by strangulation in 2014 in Olmsted County.

King released Koloff on his own recognizance during his court hearing Friday provided he not use or possess controlled substances, dangerous weapons or firearms. He was also ordered to surrender any weapons and have no contact with the woman he is accused of assaulting.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

According to the criminal complaint:

Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies arrived at Koloff's Stewartville residence on Oct. 11 to see him slam his front door shut and lock it.

Koloff began to yell at deputies to leave when a deputy looked through a window and saw Koloff push a woman in the chest. She was able to leave the residence.

He eventually came outside before trying to enter the residence again but a deputy was able to arrest him.

The woman Koloff shoved told deputies that Koloff had attacked her earlier that day after she confronted Koloff about spending more time with his family. The woman and Koloff share a child.

Koloff choked the woman and threw her over a couch onto the ground, she told law enforcement. She said he then grabbed her hair, twisted her neck and began choking her again. He then cornered the woman in a stairwell and tried to stab her with a knife while telling her he was going to kill her.

When she moved out of the way, Koloff punched her in the arm, she said.

He denied assaulting the woman to deputies and said she initially grabbed the knife which he took from her. He also told law enforcement that she caused the marks on her body.

A kitchen knife was found on a couch in the residence by deputies.