Man accused of trying to steal $1,495 sunglasses at Green Hills arrested for numerous charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man described by authorities as a “serial shoplifter” is facing a number of charges following an incident at a department store in the Mall at Green Hills Saturday.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 56-year-old Donzel Watson tried to steal a $1,495 pair of sunglasses from Nordstrom in Green Hills on Saturday, Jan. 20.

Officials said he was booked on that charge, as well as nearly 20 others related to thefts from Louis Vuitton, Home Depot, and Lowe’s stores over several months. In addition, Watson is charged with violating his parole on robbery and aggravated burglary convictions.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding Watson’s arrest.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

