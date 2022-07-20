Man accused of trying to steal package filled with medication out of mailbox in North Hills

Northern Regional Police are looking for a man who is already wanted in Beaver County.

Kristofer Wigton has faced previous charges over the years including burglary, DUI and endangering the welfare of children.

Police said a postal worker helped lead them to his latest crime in the North Hills.

Wigton is accused of trying to steal a package filled with medication out of a mailbox along Warrendale Road in May.

Police said a postal worker doing his normal route saw Wigton take the package minutes after he delivered it.

“He saw someone in his mirror, someone he didn’t recognize in the neighborhood opening up a mailbox and removing a package,” said Chief John Sicilia of Northern Regional Police.

The postal worker approached Wigton who then ran off into the woods, leaving the package and his backpack.

Then he went over to Emerald Fields and asked a woman if he could borrow her phone to get a ride.

Using information from that call and traffic cameras, police figured out that Wigton was at a home in Treesdale earlier that day and got information from the homeowner.

“They provided the suspect’s information — who the homeowner knew him from high school, hired him to do some handyman work in his house,” said Chief Sicilia.

Police said this is ring camera video of him leaving that home in the same clothes before committing crime.

Northern regional police issued an arrest warrant for him. Meanwhile, there are other warrants out for Wigton too.

“We did find out also in our investigation that he currently has warrants out for failure to appear out of Beaver County for burglary charges,” said Chief Sicilia.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Northern Regional Police.

