Man accused of trying to strangle Dayton police officer will face formal criminal charges

A Dayton man accused of fighting with Dayton Police will formally face criminal charges in the incident, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office.

Bruce Levere Broyles Jr., 38, of Dayton, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Friday on six charges including:

One count of Felonious Assault on a Police Officer causing serious physical harm

One count of Strangulation – substantial risk of serious physical harm

One count of Aggravated Burglary – physical harm

One count of Abduction

One count of Assault on a Police Officer

One count of Obstructing Official Business

On April 20, the Dayton Police Department was called to a reported assault in the 400 Dayton Towers Drive. When officers arrived, they found one victim and Broyles, who was identified as the suspect.

“As officers attempted to arrest the defendant for assault, he physically resisted arrest, punching a Dayton officer in the face multiple times. Another officer attempted to intervene, and the defendant bit that officer before attempting to strangle the officer. Eventually, the officers were able to subdue the defendant and arrest him,” a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Prosecutors Office said.

Broyles is currently in the Montgomery County Jail with a bond set at $100,000. His next court date is scheduled for May 2 at 8:30 a.m.



