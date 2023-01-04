Man accused twice of indecent exposure

Jan. 4—PINE TOWNSHIP — An Illinois man is facing charges of indecent exposure in Mercer and Erie counties.

Jason A. McAllister, 28, of Joliet, was arrested Dec. 29 by Pennsylvania State Police following an investigation into an incident outside a Pine Township business.

State police received a report on April 19 of a man exposing himself in the parking lot of Walmart, 1566 W. Main St. Ext., according to a news release issued Tuesday night.

Police have since learned that McAllister is accused of committing a similar act several hours earlier at a shopping plaza parking lot in Summit Township, Erie County.

In both instances, women reported seeing him sitting in his vehicle with his genitals exposed.

Witnesses in Summit Township captured cell phone photos of McAllister, who was driving a white 2020 Tesla with a concealed license plate.

Grove City police assisted with the Pine Township incident, participating in a high speed chase that went through Grove City and onto Interstate 80 westbound before authorities lost sight of the vehicle.

Search warrants for cellular tower data and for Tesla confirmed that a vehicle registered to McAllister was present at both incidents, and both witnesses provided the same description of the suspect.

Police obtained photos of McAllister; they matched the photos taken in the Summit Township parking lot.

McAllister was arrested in Joliet, and he has been extradited to Mercer County.

He was charged by Mercer state police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, indecent exposure and careless driving.

He was arraigned Dec. 29 by District Judge Randy C. Martini, Pittsburgh, and his preliminary hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 with District Judge Douglas E. Straub, Pine Township.

McAllister remains in Mercer County Jail after failing to post bond.

He has been charged by state police in Erie County with indecent exposure and fraudulent use or removal of registration plate.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven or adjudicated guilty in court.