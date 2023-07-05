Man accused of twisting cop's leg

Jul. 5—ASHLAND — A homeless man twisted a cop's leg while being removed from a tent, according to court records.

The assault occurred around 8:30 p.m. on June 30, underneath the 12th Street bridge by the river bank, according to Ashland Police. The suspect was reported as trespassing on AK Steel property, which led to police being summoned, a citation states.

Officers asked the suspect — identified in court records as 33-year-old Nicholas W. Best — to exit the tent multiple times, but he refused, records show.

Officers entered the tent and Best stood up and got into what police called "an aggressive/fighting position" and began to yell at them, records show.

While removing Best from the tent, police said he grabbed an officer's leg and twisted it.

The officer kicked Best off of his leg and eventually he was taken into custody, records show.

Best has been charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

