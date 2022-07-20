Man accused of tying up, killing Clayton County woman turns himself in

A man accused of tying up a Clayton County woman before he shot and killed her is now in custody.

Clayton County police confirmed that Kevin Barge turned himself over to the sheriff’s office.

Jail records show Barge was booked around 11:30 p.m. Barge will appear in court for a first appearance on Wednesday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they were called out to a shooting on the 5500 block of Riverdale Road early on July 5. Police found a woman with her hands and feet tied together in a bedroom suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers also found a second victim who had been able to escape and run to a neighbor’s home to call police.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police have not released the victim’s name. Police identified Barge as a suspect Tuesday afternoon.

He faces the following charges: aggravated assault with the intent to murder, rape, robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery, kidnapping, theft by taking, false imprisonment, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Channel 2′s Larry Spruill spoke with the victim’s neighbors. They described her as a “wonderful person” who spoke to everybody in the neighborhood.

Neighbors also said the incident was too close to home.

“That it was really close. It was really close. I was scared. I mean because, the neighborhood that we live in, and she was an older woman. It’s scary,” a neighbor said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3500.