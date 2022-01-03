Man accused of using box cutter to stab man in back in Dayton

Jan. 3—A man is accused of stabbing another man in the back New Year's Eve following an argument.

Jacob Miles Bement, 37, was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Dayton police and medics were called at 3:40 p.m. Friday to the BP station on West Third Street.

A man with a large stab wound on his back and arm said he was stabbed during a fight. He also had a box cutter, which he said he took from the suspect during the fight, according to an affidavit.

A block away officers found a man who matched the description of the assailant, who was identified as Bement. He also had on a pair of bloody gloves, the court document stated.

During a police interview, Bement said he was in an argument with another man but he denied there was a physical altercation, according to the affidavit.