Man accused of using claw hammer to damage parked vehicles

Oct. 13—A Greensburg man accused of using a claw hammer to damage six parked vehicles Saturday told police he did so because no one attended a birthday party for his brother, whom he identified as Jesus Christ, according to court papers.

Troy M. Konieczny, 42, told city police he smashed the vehicles' windows, windshields and mirrors because no one attended the birthday party at his home. Konieczny posted $1,000 bail Tuesday.

He is charged with criminal mischief, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Police responded to West Otterman Street just before 1 a.m. and found Konieczny standing about a block from his home with the claw hammer. There was broken glass on the road and damaged vehicles, according to court papers.

During his arrest, Konieczny told police about the purported birthday party to which he said his neighbors were invited. His blood-­alcohol content was 0.10%, according to court papers.

An attorney was not listed in online court records. Konieczny could not be reached. An Oct. 20 preliminary hearing is set.

He was released from probation about a month ago in an unrelated terroristic threats case filed by Greensburg police stemming from a January 2021 incident, according to court records.

