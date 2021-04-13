Man accused of using scissors, BB gun to settle dispute

Apr. 13—A Johnstown man was arraigned Sunday, accused of attacking two people, one with scissors, during a domestic dispute that happened last month, authorities said.

City police charged Cody J. Ersland, 19, of the 700 block of Sherman Street, with two counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.

According to a criminal complaint, Ersland allegedly pointed a BB gun at one man and told him to leave the Sherman Street residence, accusing him of being a German spy, during a dispute on March 8.

Ersland allegedly tried to stab a second person with scissors, the complaint said.

When police arrived, they allegedly found Ersland inside the first-floor bathroom along with a snarling pit bull.

Police coaxed Ersland out of the bathroom, leaving the dog inside, the complaint said.

Ersland reportedly told police there were German spies that he was watching.

Ersland was taken by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on Franklin Street for an evaluation.

He was arraigned by on-call District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and released on $30,000 unsecured bond.