Man accused of using Social Security number of disabled Warren County man

Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·1 min read

May 18—A man was arrested in Warren County this morning on federal charges claiming he stole the identity of a disabled United States veteran.

Fernando Arroyo-Alonso, 58, appeared in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati this afternoon. He is charged by criminal complaint with false representation of a Social Security number.

He is in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to court records.

Fernando Arroyo-Alonso

According to court documents, in May 2019, Arroyo-Alonso submitted an online application for Title XVI Supplemental Security Income benefits using the identity of a disabled veteran who also receives Title XVI Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits.

The defendant, who is a citizen of Mexico, allegedly used the victim's identity, date of birth and Social Security number to obtain an Ohio driver's license in the victim's name. In actuality, the victim does not reside in Ohio.

Arroyo-Alonso allegedly obtained a criminal record while using the victim's identity.

Using another person's Social Security number is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Social Security Administration-Office of Inspector General; the U.S. Marshals Service; U.S. Secret Service; Homeland Security Investigations; the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles; and Hamilton Twp. police.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in is hoping to use his first summit with U.S. President Joe Biden this week to revive long-stalled talks with North Korea and urge the White House to embrace the issue with more urgency. South Korean officials say they were heartened by the new administration's recent policy review, which called for a focus on practical diplomatic steps to reduce tensions while maintaining the final goal of removing North Korea's nuclear weapons. But amid the global coronavirus pandemic, domestic economic and political challenges, and foreign policy crises elsewhere, the Biden administration has not signalled North Korea is a top priority, potentially complicating Moon's hopes of cementing his legacy.