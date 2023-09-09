Man accused of vandalizing Apopka gravesites released from jail

A teen who was recently jailed after police said he vandalized two gravesites and stole a headstone from an Apopka cemetery, left the Orange County Jail Saturday after posting bond.

Investigators said 19-year-old Deshawn Russell was seen in a video posted to social media helping to destroy the grave sites of two brothers.

On Sept. 2, officers responded to Edgewood Cemetery on East 1st Street around 8 p.m. for reports of damage to a burial headstone.

Several days later, Orange County deputies picked up Russell on a warrant in the Orlando area.

During his arrest, investigators said they found the headstone and several guns.

Channel 9 has learned that Russell was released from jail around 2 a.m. Saturday on a surety bond.

Apopka police said more arrests are possible in the case.

