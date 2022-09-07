Man accused of vehicle break-ins facing more than 100 charges

A Clayton man is facing more than 100 charges connected to a string of vehicle thefts and vehicle break-ins.

Richard Cantrell, Jr. was indicted by Montgomery County grand jury on 116 charges Tuesday, including more than 30 counts of theft and 28 counts of petty theft.

The charges stemmed from using “many stolen credit cards taken during vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts,” according to a Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson.

The alleged crimes happened between September and November 2021, according to court records.

The spokesperson said the case was investigated by the Kettering Police Department.

Here’s the full list of charges Cantrell is facing:

2 counts of theft of drugs

42 counts of theft

28 counts of petty theft

3 counts of grand theft (motor vehicle)

2 counts receiving stolen property

1 count receiving stolen credit cards

17 counts of misuse of credit cards

20 counts of criminal damaging

1 count of failure to comply with order or signal of police officer

Cantrell is scheduled to appear in court next on Sept. 15 at 9:30 a.m.