Man accused of videotaping woman in bathroom back in court

Nov. 22—NEWBURY — A local man accused of videotaping a woman in a bathroom without her knowledge saw his motion to suppress statements he made to police and evidence collected against him denied by a judge Friday in Newburyport District Court.

Philip Sedler, 61, faces two counts of photographing an unsuspecting nude person, disseminating a photograph of an unsuspecting person and criminal harassment. He was arraigned in February, and posted $5,000 cash bail.

Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy said Sedler videotaped an unsuspecting acquaintance while she was conducting "personal grooming" in her bathroom in a state of undress in 2019. The woman did not know she had been videotaped until January when Sedler's ex-girlfriend told her Sedler sent her one of the videos. Outraged, the woman who was videotaped went to the Newbury police station to file a complaint.

The woman and Sedler had been living in the same home at the time of the incident.

Based on the complaint, Newbury police Detective Sgt. Aaron Wojtkowski obtained a warrant for Sedler's smartphone, according to court documents, and Sedler handed it over to the detective Jan. 20.

Sedler also sat down with an interview with Wojtkowski at the station — an interview that was recorded after he signed a consent form. Sedler also signed a form acknowledging he was waiving his Miranda rights when he spoke to Wojtkowski, according to court documents.

In the phone's "recently deleted" folder, Wojtkowski found two videos showing the woman in her bathroom.

"The victim is clearly seen in a state of nudity and at no time appears to be aware she is being recorded," Wojtkowski wrote in his report.

Kennedy said it appeared Sedler tried deleting the videos two days after the woman reported the incident to police.

In Sedler's motion to dismiss, his attorney, Cavan Boyle, argued the detective left out important and relevant information when applying for a search warrant at Newburyport District Court. He also claimed his client believed he was in custody and could not leave the station when interviewed. Boyle went on to say Sedler went to the station to pick up a copy of a restraining order the woman had taken out against him. It was only after picking up the court order from Wojtkowski that the detective asked him to come inside and answer some questions.

Story continues

During the hour-long hearing, the roughly 14-minute interview was played in court. There is a moment when Sedler interrupts Wojtkowski's questioning and says "uhh, sorry." Boyle argued that by saying sorry Sedler was in the process of telling Wojtkowski to stop and that he wanted a lawyer. But his effort was immediately stymied by Wojtkowski, who kept asking questions.

But the interview reveals that during moments when Wojtkowski paused, Sedler continued talking to make sure his side of the story was being told.

Regarding the search warrant argument, Boyle said Wojtkowski did not tell the clerk magistrate who issued the warrant that the person who told police about the videotape was Sedler's ex-girlfriend, who was angry at him for the break-up and might have a motive to lie. Boyle argued that had the clerk magistrate known that fact, she would not have issued the search warrant.

But Kennedy said even without that information there was enough probable cause for the clerk magistrate to issue the search warrant.

Doyle agreed with Kennedy, saying she had the facts and the law on her side and denied the motion regarding the search warrant. Doyle also denied the motion regarding the interview.

The judge said Sedler had signed a waiver of his Miranda rights and signed an agreement to have his interview recorded despite Wojtkowski warning him that anything he said could be used against him in court.

Doyle also said it was apparent from the recording that Sedler wanted to tell his side of the story and was free to leave the station whenever he wanted.

After Doyle denied both motions he ordered Sedler to return to court on Jan. 10. It is possible the case will be resolved on that date, with Kennedy telling Doyle she would likely recommend a nine-month split sentence. A split sentence means Sedler would spend some of the nine months behind bars with the remaining time suspended while on probation for a to-be-determined length of time.

Dave Rogers is a reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.