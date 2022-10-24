Man accused of violating probation

Oct. 23—An Odessa man who struck a deal with prosecutors in an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case has now been accused of violating his deal a second time.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Kolby Ray Tavarez, 21, admitted back in January to using a pair of scissors to cut someone and he was placed on community supervision for a period of five years.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Tavarez's guilty plea will not be entered into the system unless he fails to successfully complete his community supervision.

In May, prosecutors filed a motion asking he be arrested and adjudicated guilty after his probation officer said he was arrested on a drug charge, moved without telling him and failed to get drug tested.

Ector County Court records show Judge John Shrode of the 358th District Court show held a hearing in July and Tavarez was again released from jail after posting a $35,000 surety bond.

On Sept. 13, prosecutors filed another motion asking for Tavarez to be arrested and adjudicated guilty. In addition, to the same allegations they lodged in May, prosecutors allege Tavarez went to a sports bar Sept. 12, stayed out past curfew, drank and failed to submit to a random urine and/or breath test on Sept. 13.

A warrant was issued for Tavarez's arrest and he was arrested Saturday. He's being held without bond.