Man accused of violating terms of jail release

May 16—An Odessa man accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 14 numerous times over an eight-year period was arrested by the Ector County Sheriff's Office after being accused of violating the terms of his jail release.

According to online Ector County District Court records, Samuel Ivan Barron, 34, was indicted on one count of continuous sexual abuse of a child in September 2020. The abuse was alleged to have occurred from January 2012 to January 2020. He posted a $75,000 bond, was released on a GPS monitor and ordered to comply with several rules.

A warrant for Barron's arrest was filed in December 2020 alleging he'd failed to remain in Ector County, been arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and/or possession of marijuana and possessed those substances.

The sheriff's office arrested him Sunday afternoon and he's being held without bond.