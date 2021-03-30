Man accused in violent Allegheny home invasion arrested during domestic dispute in Greensburg

Mar. 30—A Greensburg man accused in a violent Allegheny County home invasion was arrested over the weekend after trying to get away from city police investigating a domestic dispute in a parked SUV, according to court papers.

Police said Justin Bryant, 23, gave them the wrong name and tried to flee on foot at 11 p.m. Saturday. The woman involved in the dispute gave police his real identity and said he had warrants out for his arrest, according to court papers.

Bryant was sitting in the front passenger seat of the SUV while it was parked on Bell Way. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated and gave them the name of a relative while denying arguing with the woman. When officers asked him to step outside of the vehicle, he appeared to be trying to hide something in his waistband, police reported.

Bryant tried to run, but police said they quickly caught him. Once officers learned his real identity, they confirmed he had felony arrest warrants out of Allegheny County, according to court papers.

He is charged with escape, resisting arrest, public drunkenness and false identification to police. He was being held at the Westmoreland County Prison on $40,000 bail. An attorney was not listed in online court records. A preliminary hearing is set for April 8.

Bryant is accused of involvement in a January 2019 Stowe home invasion during which shots were fired. No one was hurt. He initially was jailed on $25,000 bail on robbery, aggravated assault and related charges but his bail was later modified to unsecured, according to online court records. That bail was revoked in August 2019, the same day a pretrial conference was scheduled in Allegheny County court. No further court action has been scheduled.

