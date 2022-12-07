Man accused of ‘violent rampage’ that killed two turns himself in, New York cops say

A man suspected of embarking on a “three-day violent rampage” across New York City that left two dead and one wounded turned himself in to police on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to officials.

Sundance Oliver, 28, shot and killed two people: a 17-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, officials said at a press conference on Dec. 6. He also shot and injured a 96-year-old man in a wheelchair with a stray bullet while trying to rob someone else, according to police.

He is also accused in multiple robberies.

Following the killings, New York police orchestrated a “massive and extensive” manhunt, officials said.

Police warned the public that Oliver, a Manhattan resident, remained on the loose and should be considered dangerous, according to NBC New York.

Around 7 a.m. on Dec. 6, with the “dragnet pulling tighter,” Oliver surrendered himself to police at a Brooklyn precinct, officials said.

“This arrest was the culmination of several different investigative elements and solid police work,” New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said at the press conference. “We marshaled the collective efforts of our detectives and patrol officers across multiple boroughs…”

Oliver was known to police, according to officials, and he had 12 prior arrests.

The 96-year-old who police said was shot told CBS News that he is “shaken” after the incident.

“Thank God it was not worse than what it was. He could’ve killed me,” he told CBS News.

The mother of the 17-year-old victim identified by family as Keyaira Rattray-Brothers told the outlet, “I just want to tell her I love her and hold her and be there for her, but I can’t because somebody took that away from me.”

The 21-year-old who was killed was identified as Kevon Langston, The New York Times reported.

Police said Langston and Oliver knew each other but that Oliver’s motive isn’t known, WABC reported.

Police said Oliver is being charged so far with three counts of second-degree robbery. Additional charges are pending.

An attorney for him could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

