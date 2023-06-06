Man accused of violently attacking woman in Darke Co., holding her hostage for multiple days

Police in Union City are investigating what they are calling a “harrowing incident” that occurred late last week.

Police Chief Mark Ater, Jr. said today that a female victim was violently attacked Friday in the 100 block of E. Carmel Street.

The 48-year-old victim was allegedly held against her will by 64-year-old Bradley Boyer overnight on June 2. After that, Boyer allegedly “forcibly” took the victim to Redkey, Indiana.

“Disturbingly, the victim did not receive immediate medical attention until yesterday, June 5, when she was able to communicate with a concerned neighbor who promptly dialed emergency services,” Ater said in a release.

After emergency services were called, local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene and took Boyer into custody.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including multiple stab wounds, a broken nose, and broken ribs. She’s currently being treated at Indiana University Ball Hospital.

Boyer is currently jailed in Indiana and is facing an arrest warrant issued by authorities. Ater said he will be transported to the Darke County Jail pending his waiver of extradition.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact the Union City Police Department at (937)-986-7744.