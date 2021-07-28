Man accused of waterboarding 11-year-old boy

Jul. 28—A Las Cruces man is accused of abusing his girlfriend's 11-year-old son — in one instance waterboarding the boy — at least twice in the past year.

Dominic Salas, 37, is charged with two felony counts of child abuse. He was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on Friday and released on his own recognizance the same day. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Court records show this is the second time Salas — who has a history of domestic violence arrests — has been charged with child abuse.

According to a statement of probable cause filed in Magistrate Court:

The Las Cruces Police Department was asked to investigate the alleged abuse after a referral on July 20 from the New Mexico Children, Youth and Families Department.

The referral said a Las Cruces officer was called to Apodaca Park on June 9 after the boy left home because Salas "would hurt him and threatened to kill him." The boy was returned home after officers saw no marks or bruises on him and Salas denied the claims.

The next day, the boy ran away again and was returned home. After police received the referral, they interviewed the boy and his sister on July 22. The boy told police that in September, Salas picked him up by his neck, to the point that his feet were not touching the floor, and squeezed so hard he couldn't breathe.

When asked why Salas choked him, the boy said Salas would "take it out on everybody when he's mad at Mom." The boy told police that sometime after that incident, the siblings were left alone with Salas, who said, "Now we're gonna have some fun."

The boy said Salas held him down on the floor and made his sister hold a towel over his face as Salas poured water over the boy's mouth and nose. The boy told police he couldn't breathe and coughed up water.

The boy said his sister didn't want to hold the towel but Salas made her and she ran away from home that day and is staying with a relative. The boy told police Salas "has been very nice lately because he was in trouble with CYFD."

Salas was first charged with child abuse in 2014 when, as a football coach, he was accused of hitting his 13-year-old son and fracturing his collarbone during practice, according to court records. Afterward, the boy's mother told police Salas threatened to kill her when she took her son off the football field. The case was later dismissed due to the "victim not maintaining contact."

Then in July 2017, Salas was arrested for allegedly pointing a handgun at his ex-girlfriend and her son as they drove down the road. At the time, the ex-girlfriend was a witness in a coming domestic violence trial against Salas and told police he made a gesture that "he was going to slit her throat." Salas was acquitted by the jury in that case.