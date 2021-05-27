Man accused of waving handgun in Lawrence park

May 27—LAWRENCE — A Salem, Mass. man was arrested after detectives said they saw him waving around a gun "recklessly" in Pemberton Park,

Egnar Joel Tejada, 18, of 1000 Loring Ave., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying a loaded firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, according to a police report.

After a brief chase in the park Tuesday night, detectives said they seized a loaded 9mm handgun from Tejada.

Tejada was among five people who appeared to be "filming a video" in Pemberton Park that night, police said.

He was wearing a dark balaclava over his face and carrying a black gun, according to the report.

A detective said he saw Tejada "waving the gun recklessly (up and down) creating a safety concern to other people who were on the public parking lot of the park."

When police approached Tejada and ordered him to drop the weapon, he ran away, police said.

However, he was apprehended after a short chase, detectives said.

Detectives in the department's gang unit and street narcotics enforcement unit investigated.

Follow staff reporter Jill Harmacinski on Twitter @EagleTribJill.