Man accused of waving knife at Boulder officer once again set for trial

Apr. 23—A man accused of waving a knife at an officer during an incident in 2020 is once again set for trial.

Ian Shane Johnson, 43, pleaded not guilty in July to first-degree assault — threatening a peace officer, first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree assault with a deadly weapon, second-degree burglary and criminal mischief.

He was originally set for trial in November, but had that trial date canceled as attorneys said he was considering a plea deal.

But court records show Johnson is once again set for trial beginning Sept. 26, with a motions hearing on Aug. 9.

Johnson remains in custody on $30,000 bond.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2700 block of Iris Avenue in Boulder on June 26, 2020, after Johnson had barricaded himself in the second-floor laundry room. Police said Johnson ripped out a section of copper pipe, causing flooding on the second floor of the complex, which seeped into Murphy's Bar & Grill on the first floor.

Officers turned off the building's power to stop the water when Johnson would not comply with negotiations and launched pepper-ball projectiles into the laundry room.

Johnson then climbed into the ceiling and through the attic, and was able to run the length of the building and exited the attic and landed in the bedroom of another tenant's apartment. Officers entered the apartment after roughly two hours of trying to negotiate with Johnson, who had barricaded himself in the bathroom, according to police.

Officers used a ballistic shield and tasers to force entry into the bathroom, where Johnson was in the bathtub armed with a knife. He then began waving it at officers, but was eventually arrested. He was treated at an area hospital for minimal injuries from climbing through the walls and fighting with officers.

While being transported to the hospital, Johnson "made several spontaneous utterances about breaking into the apartment because the apartment owner was going to steal his drugs," according to an arrest affidavit. Johnson also mentioned using methamphetamine and stated that he hadn't slept in four days.

The owner of the building estimated Johnson caused about $20,000 worth of damage to the building.

Colorado law allows for a first-degree assault charge when the defendant "threatens with a deadly weapon a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical service provider engaged in the performance of his or her duties, and the offender knows or reasonably should know that the victim is a peace officer, firefighter, or emergency medical service provider acting in the performance of his or her duties," even if the officer is not injured.