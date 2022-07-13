Man accused of waving knife at dog walker charged with assault

Jul. 13—A man who allegedly threatened a passerby with a knife after she asked him if he needed help faces an assault with a weapon charge in Flathead County District Court.

Corey Scott Smith, 35, of no fixed address is being held in the county jail on a $40,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 4.

Kalispell Police officers headed to Seventh Avenue East North on July 6 after receiving a phone call from the passerby. As they arrived, they saw Smith swinging the knife around, court documents said. The passerby, a woman walking her dog, told officers that when she came across Smith, his belongings were strewn about around him. When she asked if he was OK, he allegedly screamed at her to leave and waved the knife at her. She obliged, contacting authorities as she retreated.

Officers reported that Smith yelled at them upon arrival, but complied with instructions and went into custody without incident.

Assault with a weapon carries a maximum punishment of up to 20 years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.

