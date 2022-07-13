Man accused in Waycross double murder is son of woman killed, deputies say

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with a man and woman found shot dead in their bed, and deputies say the man is the son of the woman killed.

On Monday, Virginia Thomas, 73, and Charles Barnett, 75, were found dead “with apparent gunshot wounds” in their Waycross home off South Lakeview Drive.

GBI investigating deaths of Virginia Thomas and Charles Barnett

Bernard Rittenhouse, 55, is now facing two counts of felony murder and one count of burglary. The Ware County Sheriff’s Office said Thomas is Rittenhouse’s mother.

On Tuesday, the GBI asked for the public’s help in the investigation into Thomas and Barnett’s killings.

Rittenhouse is now being held in the Ware County Jail.

WCSO said the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact WCSO at (912) 287-4326 or the GBI Douglas Office at (912) 389-4103.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Waycross Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution, WCSO said.

