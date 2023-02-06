Police crime scene

An Oregon man was arrested after allegedly going on a "crime spree" in Happy Valley, assaulting a resident, jumping fences, stealing property and breaking through the front door of a home with a fence post.

Shasta County sheriff's deputies were called to an incident in the 5000 block of Olive Street in Happy Valley on Friday after a resident in the area called 911 to report a man, banging on the front door of a home there, according to a sheriff's office news release.

While deputies were on their way to check out the report, several other residents called 911 to say there was a man in the same area acting erratically, climbing fences and assaulting someone in a backyard, officials said.

Another victim was found nearby in the 5000 block of of Paul Lane. Sheriff's officials said someone smashed in the front door of the home with a metal T-post. The suspect damaged light fixtures, surveillance cameras and tore down fencing, officials said.

The suspect, identified as Zachary Welch, 30, of Drain, Oregon, also got into the house on Paul Lane by breaking out a sliding glass dog door insert, officials said.

Welch was finally arrested nearby at the intersection of Scout Avenue and Sherry Lane, officials said. Deputies said Welch resisted arrest, initially refused to provide his name and threatened to kill them.

Welch was booked into the Shasta County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, assault and battery, burglary, vandalism and public intoxication.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about what happened Friday or suffered damages as a result of the incident to call the 530-245-6540.

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Man accused of wreaking havoc in Happy Valley with a fence post