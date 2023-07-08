Man accused in Wynter Cole-Smith death once threatened to kill her father, records show

The man accused in the kidnapping and strangling of 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith was so jealous of the toddler's father that he once threatened to kill him, the child's mother told police two years ago, according to a report obtained by the Detroit Free Press.

Rashad Maleek Trice had dated Wynter's mother, Symari Cole, for about a month when in May 2021 she told police he pushed her during an argument while she was holding the then 3-month-old baby girl. The two were arguing about Wynter's father while house sitting for Trice's uncle in Monroe for the weekend.

Cole told police Trice had been "getting in my face." She called 911 after Trice threw her cell phone across the room and pushed her as she tried to retrieve it while she held her daughter, forcing her to fall into a lamp.

Cole told police Trice, who she said had been carrying a gun since they arrived at the Monroe house, "was jealous for some reason and was upset with Wynter's father to a point where he threatened to kill Wynter's father," according to the report.

The baby was not injured in the incident and Cole declined medical treatment.

The new details come as federal authorities announced Friday that Trice, 26, has been charged with kidnapping a minor and kidnapping resulting in death in Wynter's disappearance. Investigators said there was probable cause to believe that Trice killed Wynter, possibly strangling her with a pink cellphone cable.

A booking photo taken of Rashad Maleek Trice by the Ingham County Sheriff's Office. Trice has been charged with kidnapping slain 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith.

He is also accused of stabbing and assaulting Cole, with whom he has a 1-year-old son, according to his account in a paternity case filed last year in Wayne County Circuit Court. Cole was recovering from those injuries, suffered on Sunday during the incident at her Lansing home.

Police investigate a crime scene related to missing toddler Wynter Cole Smith, 2, near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue in Detroit on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Police later confirmed that the body of the missing toddler was found at the scene.

In 2021, When officers responded to the 911 call in Monroe, they found Cole with her daughter on the sidewalk and Trice on the front porch of the home in the 500 block of Almyra Street.

"Mr. Trice threw a set of keys at Ms. Cole, looked at Officer and ran back into the residence," the report said.

Trice later ran out of the house and police chased him. The report says that once the foot pursuit started, Cole ran toward a patrol vehicle and told police she did not want to get shot at “and was afraid Mr. Trice was going to come back for her.”

Eventually, officers caught up with Trice and arrested him in a nearby alleyway.

Even after being assured Trice had been caught, Cole told police she was afraid he would go to her home "to create more problems if he were released."

Trice was charged with three counts of assaulting, resisting or obstructing police and one count of domestic violence for assaulting Cole, court records show.

Trice later pleaded guilty to reduced counts of attempted resisting or obstructing officers and the domestic violence charge, court records show. Records show Trice was sentenced to 224 days in jail on each attempted resisting charge and 93 days on the domestic violence, all to be served concurrently.

Trice has committed crimes in multiple counties in Michigan.

