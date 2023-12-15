Man accused in Ybor City mass shooting ordered to remain in jail

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man who was accused of being involved in a Halloween weekend mass shooting in Ybor City was ordered by a judge Friday to remain in jail until trial.

Dwayne Tillman Jr, 21, was charged with second-degree murder and attempted aggravated battery with a firearm, officials said.

The State Attorney’s Office argued in court that Tillman showed a disregard for human life and is a danger to the community. The judge agreed.

Assistant State Attorney Justin Diaz said Tillman put hundreds of people in danger while firing at a target that was running away. He said Tillman got rid of the gun after the shooting and was missing for days.

His mom was unable to vouch for him because she was looking for him while he was missing, Diaz said.

Prosecutors showed evidence in court of Tillman allegedly being one of the people who fired a gun after an argument between two groups, according to officials.

“Thousands of people were celebrating a holiday weekend in one of our city’s most vibrant neighborhoods when they were suddenly forced to run for their lives,” State Attorney Suzy Lopez said in a statement. “Everyone should be able to enjoy a night with family and friends without having to flee from gunfire.”

Tillman’s defense attorney argued that the shooting was in self-defense, and said Tillman could’ve been the one killed that night. The attorney said Tillman had never been arrested before.

A 14-year-old and 20-year-old were killed in the shooting Oct. 29. More than a dozen others were injured.

