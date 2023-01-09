Man accused of yelling anti-Asian slurs, hitting victim with umbrella in NYC attack

[Source]

New York City police are looking for an individual accused of assaulting an Asian man with an umbrella after allegedly yelling anti-Asian slurs and threatening to kill him last month.

The victim, 35, was reportedly walking near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street in Brooklyn when the suspect approached him at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022.

The suspect made “derogatory anti-Asian statements,” according to the police. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim before whacking him in the head with an umbrella.

The victim sustained a minor forehead injury but refused medical attention, according to reports. Before the suspect ran off, the victim allegedly managed to take photos of him.

More from NextShark: Asian Family Films, Laughs at Unmasked Racist Woman Harassing Them in La Jolla

Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. They shared that the suspect is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a dark complexion and a slim build. He wore a black button-down shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black bubble jacket with a hood. He also had a black winter hat and a white face mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website or via Twitter.

Related stories:

More from NextShark: Chinese Athletic Association proposes smoking ban in response to viral chain-smoking marathoner

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

2 Suspects Who Gunned Down Asian Teen in San Francisco Arrested

Pacific Arts Movement Founder Speaks Up Against Xenophobia Toward Asian Americans Because of Coronavirus