Man accused of yelling anti-Asian slurs, hitting victim with umbrella in NYC attack
New York City police are looking for an individual accused of assaulting an Asian man with an umbrella after allegedly yelling anti-Asian slurs and threatening to kill him last month.
The victim, 35, was reportedly walking near Fleet Place and Willoughby Street in Brooklyn when the suspect approached him at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2022.
The suspect made “derogatory anti-Asian statements,” according to the police. He allegedly threatened to kill the victim before whacking him in the head with an umbrella.
The victim sustained a minor forehead injury but refused medical attention, according to reports. Before the suspect ran off, the victim allegedly managed to take photos of him.
Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime. They shared that the suspect is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has a dark complexion and a slim build. He wore a black button-down shirt, black pants, white sneakers and a black bubble jacket with a hood. He also had a black winter hat and a white face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted to the Crime Stoppers website or via Twitter.
