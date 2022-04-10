Man accused of yelling homophobic slurs and punching four strangers at a Providence club

PROVIDENCE — A 27-year-old faced an assault charge early Sunday morning after he was accused of yelling homophobic slurs at four men and punching each of them in the face area with a closed fist, according to Providence police.

Jacob Manning was charged with four counts of simple assault after police went to The Dark Lady at 19 Snow St. at 1:38 a.m., said Providence police Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

The men told police that they do not know Manning and they did not know, until he shouted the slurs, why he had approached and attacked them, Verdi said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Man accused of yelling homophobic slurs, punching 4 men at RI club