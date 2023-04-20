Man accuses another dad of having an affair, breaks ‘every bone in his face,’ cops say

A man was placed into a medically induced coma following a vicious assault at a Pennsylvania hotel over an alleged extramarital affair, police say.

The fight happened Friday, April 14, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Monroeville, according to a criminal complaint. The victim and Vincent Serzan, of Marlton, New Jersey, were in town for a youth hockey tournament, according to WPXI.

Serzan told authorities he got into the fight with a man he accused of having an affair with his wife, court documents show. They were drinking in the hotel bar when Serzan asked if the two of them could talk outside, “with the purpose of talking, not fighting,” Monroeville police said.

Serzan accused the other man of lying to him about the alleged affair, and Serzan told police he “snapped.” The result was what one witness described as an MMA fight.

The witness said she looked up from her phone to see Serzan punch the other man, then get on top of him and punch him seven to 10 times, according to the complaint. The victim’s head bounced on the ground and he continued to be punched, police said.

Serzan told police he “didn’t do anything aggressive, just fists,” according to details of the complaint.

But officers found the victim laying outside the hotel unconscious and bleeding. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors put him into a medically induced coma, police said.

A doctor told police “every bone in his face was broken,” court records show.

Serzan, who had cuts on his right hand, told officers he was unsure how many times he punched the victim, police said.

Police said Serzan was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

“There are some pretty serious charges, and they could change depending on the outcome of the victim,” Monroeville Corp. Chad Hoffner told KDKA.

Court records show Serzan was denied bail. He is due in court April 24.

Monroeville is about 15 miles east of Pittsburgh.

