Man acquitted in arson-murder accused of burning down another house

Sep. 22—ASHLAND — A 38-year-old man acquitted last year in the case of setting a blaze that killed his mother in 2018 is behind bars after police said he set fire to home on Gallaher Street.

The fire was in the same block as Sept. 6, 2018, fire that took the life of his mother.

Christopher W. Childers, of Ashland, was booked late Wednesday — on his birthday, no less — in connection with the mid-day blaze at 1213 Gallaher Street on a sole charge of second-degree arson.

According to his citation, Childers was picked up on his warrant after being found in the area of Gallaher Drive at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Childers was acquitted in July 2021 on charges relating to the fire that killed his mother, Ruby Childers. At trial, prosecutors argued Childers had tied his mother to a chair and set the house ablaze, while the defense argued Ruby Childers had snuck a cigarette while on oxygen.

Ultimately, the defense won out with the jury and Childers has been at liberty ever since, save for a public intoxication charge he caught last month in Boyd County.

Prior to that case, Childers was charged in a 2013 knife attack during a squabble at the home at 1233 Gallaher, the site of the 2018 fire. According to a police report, Childers assaulted some family members with a knife when they barged in during an argument over a Facebook post.

The charges were dropped in 2014.

According to court records, he holds a felony conviction in Greenup County for a second-degree robbery conviction in 2008.

If convicted on his new charge, Childers could face between 10 and 20 years in prison.

He's being held on a $25,000 and is scheduled for arraignment in district court on Friday.

