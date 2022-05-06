Man acquitted of drug charges in what Sheriff's Office said was its biggest heroin bust

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A man arrested in 2017 in what the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said at the time was the largest heroin bust in agency history was acquitted this week of drug charges, but found guilty of a weapons-related offense, according to attorneys and records.

A jury Wednesday found Sharonn J. Albury, 36, not guilty of trafficking in morphine/opium/heroin 28 grams or more, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of 20 grams or less of marijuana after a March 21, 2017, incident in which sheriff’s investigators reported searching a home in the 2400 block of South 13th Street.

At the residence, they reported finding 1.3 pounds of heroin/fentanyl, along with two guns and other items in a room that investigators said they linked to Albury.

“We had a really good knowledgeable jury. The jurors were attentive. Most of them had some sort of legal background,” said Fort Lauderdale-based attorney Jamila Canty, who represented Albury. “They understood the nuances of the state has to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Canty said there were multiple occupants of the house, with Albury being a visitor.

“You always hear wrong place wrong time,” Canty said. “This actually was a wrong place, wrong time sort of incident.”

Canty said the case was bifurcated, meaning it “was tried as a whole, but the charges and the counts that went to the jury first were the drug-related charges.”

“They didn't know anything about his background,” she said.

Assistant State Attorney Justin Miller said this typically is done “to protect the defendant’s due process rights to a fair trial by not prejudicing the defendants by telling the jurors from the outset, that as they consider the verdict, they also are made aware he's a convicted felon.”

In Albury’s case, the jury found him guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, which Canty described as “inconsistent.”

“It's a very inconsistent verdict, because if you're not in possession of the drugs, you can't be in possession of the firearms when the firearms were even further inside the home,” she said.

Albury represented himself for a time. He filed a hand-written motion to throw out all the evidence, saying sheriff’s officials didn’t follow proper procedures, but the motion was denied.

Albury’s sentencing for the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge is May 23. Miller said it’s a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Another person — Makensonne St Vil — was arrested later in connection with the March 2017 search warrant case.

St Vil, 39, wasn’t there at the time, but in a room sheriff’s officials identified as his were small amounts of heroin/fentanyl and crack cocaine, records show.

St Vil in December 2018 pleaded no contest to charges of possession of cocaine, possession of heroin and use or possession or drug paraphernalia, records show.

He was sentenced to nine months in jail with 217 days credit for time served.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm.

