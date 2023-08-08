Man acquitted of Josette Wright's murder sues Putnam County, alleging systemic misconduct

Andrew Krivak, the man acquitted this year in a retrial after serving more than two decades for the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright, filed a federal civil rights lawsuit Tuesday alleging years of misconduct by Putnam Sheriff's investigators and prosecutors in the case.

The lawsuit accuses investigators and their bosses of framing Krivak and ignoring early evidence that pointed to sex offender Howard Gombert as Wright's likely killer. Current District Attorney Robert Tendy and his predecessor in the 1990s, Kevin Wright, and three of their assistants, are accused of a pattern of misconduct that "shocks the conscience," including withholding evidence favorable to Krivak, encouraging perjury and intimidating witnesses to testify falsely.

"The Defendants’ egregious misconduct and failure to conduct a constitutionally adequate investigation by following multiple leads pointing to the true perpetrator – serial rapist Howard Gombert – allowed Mr. Gombert to remain at large, continuing to rape other women and young girls, all while an innocent Mr. Krivak spent his adult life wrongly imprisoned," alleges the lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in White Plains.

Andrew Krivak, surrounded by his attorneys, listens as a jury acquits him for the rape and murder of 12-year-old Josette Wright in Putnam Court Feb. 27, 2023. Krivak was re-tried after a judge overturned the original convictions for which he spent 24 years in prison.

Tendy, running unopposed for a third term this year, had not yet reviewed the lawsuit and had no immediate comment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages against Putnam County, the former DAs and their assistants, the sheriff at the time, six investigators and the main trial witness for claims including malicious prosecution, deprivation of liberty, civil rights conspiracy, and deliberate indifference to constitutional rights through the acts and omissions of prosecutors and investigators.

Key witness account discredited by defense

Josette Wright, not related to the former DA, disappeared in Carmel in early October 1994 and her remains were discovered 13 months later in a wooded area off Fields Lane in Patterson. Krivak and his friend, Anthony DiPippo, were arrested in July 1996, primarily based on an account by another teenager, Denise Rose, who gave a statement claiming to have witnessed Krivak and DiPippo rape Wright in the back of Krivak's father's van and then dump the body in the woods.

The two were convicted of second-degree murder and rape following separate trials in 1997. DiPippo's first conviction was overturned in 2010; he was convicted again in 2012 and that conviction was also overturned because he had not been allowed to present evidence of Gombert's likely involvement. He was acquitted by a third jury in 2016 and subsequently settled a lawsuit with Putnam County for $12 million.

Rose's account has long been discredited by the defense as the product of a troubled teen who used details fed to her by investigators as she sought to avoid her own criminal charges. With no physical evidence linking the defendants to the crime, her account was relied upon by juries in the first three trials but rejected in the last two.

Trial testimony included that the van in question was on cinderblocks and not operational in the fall of 1994.

Krivak's case differed from DiPippo's because following his interrogation by Investigators Patrick Castaldo and William Quick in July 1996, Krivak signed a statement written out by Quick that implicated himself in the rape. Krivak always claimed it was a false confession after he was subjected to a coercive lie-detector test administered by senior Investigator Daniel Stephens, the department's polygrapher who went by the mantra, GTC - Get The Confession.

Neither the interrogation nor the polygraph test were recorded.

Other allegations of misconduct cited in the lawsuit include:

Investigators' efforts to convince a friend of Wright's and a teacher that they were wrong about seeing Wright days after Rose claimed she was killed;

the withholding of evidence that Wright's mother suspected Gombert was the killer;

a prosecutor's failure to disclose that Rose had admitted committing perjury;

the coercion of two witnesses to identify rings found in the van as belonging to Josette.

Deskovic's role

Krivak was only granted a retrial in 2019 after his conviction was overturned based on evidence related to Gombert. He was freed on bail the following year.

Krivak is represented in the lawsuit by his trial lawyers, Oscar Michelen and Karen Newirth, along with Jeffrey Deskovic, who became a lawyer after serving 16 years for his wrongful conviction in the rape and murder of a Peekskill High School classmate.

Deskovic was exonerated in 2006 after a DNA match led Westchester prosecutors to Angela Correa's actual killer.

He won a $42 million jury verdict against Putnam County because it was the same polygraph examiner, Stephens, who helped Peeksill detectives get Deskovic's false confession. A pre-trial settlement capped the award at $10 million.

Krivak has also sued New York in the state Court of Claims over wrongful imprisonment. A settlement reached in that case for $5.72 million is awaiting judicial approval, Michelen said.

Krivak's federal lawsuit does not specify what monetary damages are sought. But Krivak's lawyers have suggested for the past several years that Putnam's exposure in his lawsuit would be greater than in the other cases. They pointed to the extent of the misconduct by county employees and that Tendy should have recognized a losing prosecution once DiPippo was acquitted, but instead subjected Krivak to four more years behind bars and another two under house arrest awaiting a new trial.

Lawsuit also targets Sheriff's Office

The lawsuit also names then-Sheriff Robert Thoubboron and his chief criminal inspector, Howard Turner, and accused them of either being aware of the misconduct of Castaldo, Quick and Stephens or being "willfully blind to it."

Reached by phone, Thoubboron said he was unaware of the lawsuit and would wait to hear its details from lawyers for the county. He declined to comment but said he would have expected to be named as the top official in the sheriff's office at the time.

The lawsuit highlights how Tendy not only chose to proceed to a new trial but also ended his office's cooperation with a reinvestigation of the case by the conviction review bureau of the state Attorney General's Office that had found significant problems with the prosecution of Krivak and DiPippo. That probe had been requested by Tendy's immediate predecessor, Adam Levy.

Although Krivak was vindicated at trial this year, the lawsuit contends he continues to suffer from the violations of his civil rights committed by investigators and prosecutors.

"Mr. Krivak spent his entire adult life wrongly imprisoned and convicted for the rape and murder of a child," according to the lawsuit. "Mr. Krivak now seeks accountability and redress for the misconduct that cost him his entire adult life, and a public record to help protect others from wrongful conviction."

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Krivak files lawsuit over wrongful conviction in Josette Wright case