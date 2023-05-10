A man was acquitted of manslaughter in 2021. Now he's back behind bars facing new felonies

SHAWNEE — A 22-year-old Shawnee resident formerly acquitted of manslaughter is now back behind bars in connection with another death.

Investigators said Thomas Joe Beeson admitted to killing his grandfather in 2019. He now faces accusations of the killing of his father, according to jail records and Lincoln County officials, and he was booked into the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center in late April on complaints of arson and endangering human life.

Beyond that, however, authorities were hesitant to comment on his case Tuesday.

“That is the State of Oklahoma Agriculture Department that’s working his case, and that is their arrest,” said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie, with the Pottawatomie County sheriff’s office. “We really don’t have a lot of information on it, because that is something that they’ve been working.”

Lee Benson, public information officer for the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food & Forestry, confirmed Tuesday an investigation was ongoing into Thomas Beeson, but said he could not share further details.

Related: Medical Examiner identifies McLoud fire fatality victim

A 2018 residential fire south of 1060 Road and Range Road in McLoud took the life of Rocky Beeson, Thomas Beeson’s 38-year-old father. His death was originally considered accidental. And nearly seven months later, Thomas Beeson’s grandfather, Tommie Beeson, was found bleeding to death in his trailer north of McLoud.

According to a May 2019 affidavit, Tommie Beeson was stabbed multiple times, including twice in the neck, by Thomas Beeson and beaten over the head with cans of food. When questioned, Thomas Beeson told investigators he and his grandfather had been drinking and that a misunderstanding over a land dispute had escalated into the physical altercation.When questioned further about the stabbing, Thomas Beeson said, “I was just mad, I guess,” according to the arrest affidavit. Investigators also wrote that Thomas Beeson had no bruising to his face or chest, that he lacked defense wounds, and that a laceration on his pinky finger was inconsistent with a cut they'd expect from forcibly removing a knife from his grandfather's hand as he had claimed.

Story continues

Scarred by scandal: McLoud remembers own tragedy as Perry reels from abuse cases

Another affidavit filed April 24 showed, while awaiting trial in his grandfather’s killing, Thomas Beeson started a fire inside the Lincoln County jail in 2019. Detectives believed the fire was because Thomas Beeson was attempting to make tattoo ink.

Although no injuries were reported from the incident, “there were 63 inmates incarcerated at the time of the fire and all inmates were not able to escape the smoke inhalation caused by the fire,” according to the affidavit.

In 2021, Thomas Beeson was acquitted of the manslaughter charge after a judge ruled evidence presented against him did not meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Shawnee, Oklahoma, man acquitted of manslaughter facing new charges